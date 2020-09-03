1/1
Helen Leona Baker-Burns
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Leona Baker-Burns
4th of July 1927 - August 14, 2020
Born on the 4th of July, 1927 in Lansing MI, Helen passed quietly in her sleep at the age of 93 after a long struggle with dementia.
Helen was preceded in death by her first husband Elwyn Baker of Santa Rosa, CA, her second husband Raymond Burns of Santa Rosa, CA her mother Helen Lucille Carner of Napa, CA, her brother Curtis MIller of Angelrock, CA, her oldest son Gregory Baker of Tracy, CA, and her middle son Michael Baker of Gridley, CA.
Helen is survived by her sister Ardis Rivers of Battle Creek, MI.,her youngest son Steven Baker and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Penngrove, CA, four nieces, one nephew, 17 grandchildren, 18 great grands, and countless numbers of friends…. each of whom were enjoyed by her with fun loving enthusiasm.
Due to current pandemic restrictions prohibiting a church service at this time, the family would like to encourage private moments of remembrance among smaller groups of family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society of Northern California - Santa Rosa
1455 SANTA ROSA AVE STE B2
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
7075259700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neptune Society of Northern California - Santa Rosa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved