Helen Leona Baker-Burns

4th of July 1927 - August 14, 2020

Born on the 4th of July, 1927 in Lansing MI, Helen passed quietly in her sleep at the age of 93 after a long struggle with dementia.

Helen was preceded in death by her first husband Elwyn Baker of Santa Rosa, CA, her second husband Raymond Burns of Santa Rosa, CA her mother Helen Lucille Carner of Napa, CA, her brother Curtis MIller of Angelrock, CA, her oldest son Gregory Baker of Tracy, CA, and her middle son Michael Baker of Gridley, CA.

Helen is survived by her sister Ardis Rivers of Battle Creek, MI.,her youngest son Steven Baker and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Penngrove, CA, four nieces, one nephew, 17 grandchildren, 18 great grands, and countless numbers of friends…. each of whom were enjoyed by her with fun loving enthusiasm.

Due to current pandemic restrictions prohibiting a church service at this time, the family would like to encourage private moments of remembrance among smaller groups of family and friends.



