Helen Marie McMasters

December 26, 1928 - July 29, 2020

Helen "Marie" Hastings was born in Port Huron, Michigan, as the third of seven children on the day after Christmas in 1928. She had dark, sparkling brown eyes and curly hair. As a youngster, she took tap dancing for a short while and made her debut performance by falling off the stage. When she was about nine or ten years old, the family doctor decided that she had a heart condition so would need to stay in bed for a year. She was given her own radio (which was a rare treat) and entertained herself playing paper dolls.

Never a "morning person", she remembered an embarrassing moment at St. Stephen's High School when she came in late one day. The nun commented, "I would be beautiful too if I stayed in bed half the morning!"

After graduation, Marie worked for a small loan company office for a while. Eventually, she began working at the large paper mill that employed her father in the billing department. When her father became ill, Marie would often drop by the Catholic Church for a visit. It was a habit that she would continue her entire life since she felt that sitting in the quiet peace of the church, talking to Jesus, gave her the strength to endure life's difficulties.

She continued to work at the paper mill until the age of 23 when she married George McMasters. They moved to Ohio where they had their first child, Kathy. After a couple of years, Marie had experimental heart surgery while George was in the service. Later on they moved to several different states including Texas, Massachusetts, Arizona, California and Washington. While in Arizona, they had their second child, James. It was also in Arizona that Marie developed a special devotion to Our Lady of Perpetual Help and rarely missed the weekly devotions held at the Catholic Church.

As her children grew older, Marie often attended daily Mass at St. Rose in Santa Rosa and became a Eucharistic Minister of the sick in local hospitals. Although George was not a Catholic, he had attended church with Marie for years and at her urging, was baptized in the small chapel at Memorial Hospital. A few years later when George had heart surgery that left him bedridden for a year and a half, Marie took him dinner each night in the various facilities that he lived in. After he passed away, she lived alone for almost a dozen years. Again, she found her strength in her faith as she tried to combat loneliness, a severe loss of hearing, macular degeneration and dementia.

People, not possessions were important to Marie. She cared deeply for her children, Kathy Kesterson and Jim McMasters, her four grandchildren--Kristopher, David, Shannon and Joshua, as well as her great grandchildren and friends. She also leaves behind her beloved youngest brother Pat, his family and numerous nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew her will miss her sense of humor, caring, and selfless generosity.



