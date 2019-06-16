|
Helen Marie Therese
(Green/Theriault) Prado Chavarin
Helen Marie Therese (Green/Theriault) Prado Chavarin went to meet her Lord February 5, 2019 in Sebastopol, CA.
Born in San Francisco February 13, 1934 to Wilber and Evelyn (Leahy) Green, both deceased, Helen was an only child but mom to nine by her late first husband and high school sweetheart, Herman Theriault: Julie (Marta), Sacramento; Michael (Diana), San Francisco; Guy (Sylvia), Goldendale, WA; Marie Ortiz (the late Luis), San Jose; Sharon, Sacramento; Renée T Webber (Cary), Windsor; David (Erin), Sorrento, FL; Paul Joseph (Cheryl), Bremerton, WA; and Emi, Suisun City; and bonus daughter, Janet Siano (Frank), Fortuna. Abuelita to 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
By her second husband, the late Salvador Prado Chavarin, Helen became stepmother to seven, six in Mexico (one, Yolanda, deceased), and one, Salvador, Jr. (Estella), Windsor, to whose daughter Ana she loved to teach piano.
She was the last of her generation of 11 Leahy cousins.
Graduate of St. Paul's Elementary and High Schools, San Francisco, Helen attended Holy Names College, Oakland, on a scholarship in piano performance. She was secretary of its music honor society Alpha Pi Mu. In junior year, she transferred to San Francisco State and earned a degree in teaching while already mother of two.
She played organ also, starting at St. Paul's in sixth grade, then at several Catholic churches, especially the original St. Anthony's, as well as Sebastopol's United Methodist Church. She was first to play the organ at the newly-built St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, Rohnert Park.
Helen taught in San Francisco, South San Francisco, and Sonoma County and received a lifetime award for her eighteen years of teaching. After recovery from a major auto accident, she had another career as a Psychiatric Technician at the Sonoma Developmental Center.
She served as president of United for Life.
Her family misses her but knows she died in peace, and is grateful to the staff of Apple Valley Rehabilitation Center and of Sutter Care at Home for Hospice.
Please consider donating in her name and in that of her mother Evelyn Green to the CPMC Foundation, 2015 Steiner St., San Francisco CA 94115; specify for the Pediatrics Department of California Pacific Medical Center's Mission Bernal campus, where Evelyn was once executive secretary when it was St. Luke's Hospital,
Memorial Mass to be said at St. Elizabeth Seton's, 4595 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21; inurnment to follow at 2:45 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
