Helen Patricia Hess

It is with profound sadness that the family of Helen Hess announce her peaceful passing at home in Santa Rosa on Friday September 4, 2020 at the age of 82.

Daughter to James and Goldie Cook, Helen was born on July 6th, 1938 in Topeka, Kansas. Headed Westward, Helen moved to California in 1943, and resided in Sonoma County for the past 70 years, where she graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1957.

Helen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; a resolute homemaker and property manager.

Helen's presence would light up a room with her smile, jovial personality, and felt gratified when devoting herself to help others. Loyal, kind, generous, and compassionate are a few of many traits that make her so special. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survived by her children, Eric Hess and Katherine Cuculich, grandchildren, Jason and Jennifer Wheeler, Samuel and Maxwell Cuculich, Ryan and Brandon Hess, niece, Dianna Simmons. Predeceased by loving husband Colin Hess, children, Cynthia Wheeler and Craig Hess, parents, James and Goldie Cook, sister, Joyce Foley and niece Rosalind Foley.

Private services held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Memorial Hospice or Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County.



