Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Helen Silva


1936 - 2020
Helen Silva
April 3, 1936 - April 18, 2020
Helen (Lanning) Silva passed away on April 18th after celebrating her 84th birthday. She was the wife and life-long dance partner of Len Silva – they were married 59 years.
Helen was born to Robert and Edith Lanning in Chariton, Iowa. When she was eight years old, her family moved west, settling in the resort town of Boyes Hot Springs.
She was very involved in Sonoma High School where she was a Majorette for the marching band and a cheerleader. Most significantly, it is where she met her sweetheart, Len, whom she affectionately called "Lenny." They graduated together in 1954 and were married in 1955. Their adventure as newlyweds started during the Korean War where Len served in the Air Force and was stationed in Japan. They were transferred to Tucson, Arizona and in 1958, they returned home to Sonoma.
Helen and Len moved their family to Santa Rosa in 1980. She worked at the North Coast Builders Exchange and then Dollar Drug Pharmacy for over 20 years until her retirement in 2015. She enjoyed attending activities of her children and grandchildren and traveling and shopping with Len across the United States and Canada.
Her legacy of cooking and entertaining during the holidays will be missed forever. Her doors were always open for "a little something to eat," warm embraces, and a hot cup of coffee.
She is survived by her children: Michael (Marianne), Mark, Debbie Riedmuller and Scott (Francine); her grandchildren Mikey (Ashley), Mary (Rob), Kyle (Kayla), Kasey, Ashley, Jacob, and Leah; and her great grandchildren: Hayley, Billie, Riley and Henry.
Her family wants to thank the Redwood Retreat Residential Care Facility where she loved her caregivers and the residents and St. Joseph Memorial Hospice.
A private family service will be held on Friday, May 1st and a celebration of life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Providence St. Joseph Memorial Hospice or a .
If you would like to view Helen's service on a live stream feed at 11:00 (PST), please email Debbie at [email protected] and she will send you a link to log in and view.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020
