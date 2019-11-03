|
Helen Teresa Strubbe
Dengler-Frawley
Helen Teresa Strubbe Dengler Frawley passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Lauderdale, Mississippi, at age 95. Helen was born in Elkton, South Dakota on March 10, 1924 to Jerome and Katherine O'Conner Strubbe. She was the middle child of five children who preceded her in death: Mary Agnes Gutzman, Geraldine Rochel, Robert Strubbe, and Alice Bottomley.
Helen attended Saint Mary's Catholic School in Larchwood, Iowa, graduating in 1942. She then moved to Omaha, Nebraska where she attended business college and during World War II, did clerical work at the Glenn L. Martin Bomber Plant. After the war, Helen married Raymond J. Dengler and they moved to Houston, Texas. She spent the next thirty years as an Air Force spouse, living both in the States and abroad. The couple retired in Santa Rosa, California and were together until Ray's death in 1990.
Helen was a member of Saint Eugene's Catholic Church, the military wives' club, Saturday Afternoon Club, and many other charitable clubs throughout her years. She was an avid and accomplished bridge player.
In 1995, Helen married Joseph Frawley who preceded her in death. Her extended family includes: Mary Sue Edwards, Kathy Webb, Tom Frawley, and Dee Dee Comyn along with grandchildren: Scott and Julia Webb, Joseph and Matthew Frawley, and Joseph and David Comyn.
Helen is survived by her son, Robert J. Dengler, daughter-in-law, Denise and grandson, Kevin of Lauderdale, Mississippi.
Inurnment will be at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno, California, following a service on the premises. Date and time will be announced for February, 2020.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019