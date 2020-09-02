Helen Virginia (Arbuckle) Wertz
December 18, 1927 - August 24, 2020
Helen Virginia (Arbuckle) Wertz passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Chico, CA. Helen was born on December 18, 1927 to Ensign Glenn and Gladys L. (Earle) Arbuckle in Chico. The third of five children, Helen grew up in Chico where she attended local schools. Helen graduated from Chico High with the class of 1945. She went on to attend Chico State College graduating in 1949, earning her teaching credential. Helen's first teaching job in 1941 was at the elementary school she attended as a child, Lindon Elementary School on E 7th Street. Helen earned her Master's Degree in elementary education from San Francisco State College in 1962.
Helen met her future husband, Henry "Hank" Wertz, in 1947 at a dance in Durham. Her granddaughter loved to hear the story of how when she first saw Hank, she turned to her girlfriend and said that he was the man she was going to marry. They were married June 19, 1948 in the old First Baptist Church on Salem Street in Chico. Together, they built their first home on Palmetto Ave. They welcomed their son, Warren, on December 18, 1951, Helen's 24th birthday. Their daughter, Lavonne, was born January 2, 1954. In October of 1954, the family relocated to Santa Rosa, CA. Helen resumed her teaching career in 1958 with Santa Rosa City Schools. A caring and creative teacher, "Mrs. Wertz", shared the joy of learning with hundreds of kindergarteners starting at South Park Elementary School. In 1969, she transferred to Helen Lehman Elementary School, then ended her career at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Rincon Valley. Helen also took an active part in the training of student teachers from Sonoma State College throughout her career. After 25 years, Helen retired from teaching in 1983.
In retirement, Helen and Hank embarked on a 15-year adventure traveling the country with the Good Sam Club. Helen was the California State Director for Good Sam from 1989 to 1994. Their travels would eventually take them to every state in the Union except Maine. They cruised to Alaska and Hawaii, took a RV caravan through Mexico, drove through Canada, and crossed the country several times to attend the U.S.S Hornet Association reunions.
After 39 years in the same house in Santa Rosa, Helen and Hank moved to Magalia in 1993 to be closer to their family. They continued to travel with Good Sam, were members of the America Legion, U.S.S. Hornet Association and First Baptist Church in Chico. Helen became a volunteer at Feather River Hospital and Blood Source. On the morning of November 8, 2018, Helen was headed out the door to her job at Feather River Hospital when she got the call not to come to work because there was a fire in the canyon. After a lot of arguing, Helen agreed that she needed to evacuate her home in Magalia. At the age of 91, she got in the line of cars evacuating and keeping her eyes on the little red car in front of her, headed up the Skyway, down through Butte Creek Canyon and over to Hwy 32. Four hours later, she arrived at her sister-in- law, Doris Arbuckle's, house in Chico. Although her house in Magalia survived the devastation of the Camp Fire, with no emergency medical services or basic living services readily available close by, Helen decided it was a good time to move to Sycamore Glen Active Senior Living Community in Chico in February of 2019 where she resided until she died.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Hank, in 2010, her three brothers Glenn, Earle, and Dan Arbuckle, and her little sister Juanita Arbuckle Hodges. She is survived by her daughter and son – in – law Lavonne and Jeff Fogel of Magalia, her son and daughter – in – law Warren and Anita Wertz of Wyoming, 6 grandchildren, Nate Fogel and Phili of Magalia, Darrell and Stephanie Wertz of New York, Kayla and Anthoni Donato of San Diego, Alissa Wertz of Montana, Shannon and Morgan Johnson of Redding, Rebecca and Ryan Rubinoff of Chico, 10 great – grandchildren, her sister – in – law Doris Arbuckle, cousin Lurene Spiker, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. The family would like to thank Brian, Barbara, Stephanie, the staff and residents at Sycamore Glen for making her welcome and part of the "family" this past year and a half.
A memorial service will be held Thursday September 3 at 11 a.m. at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home in Chico. The service will be livestreamed on Helen's NewtonBracewell.com
obituary page. Helen's interment with her beloved husband, Hank will be at Friday September 4 at 1:00 p.m. at Glen Oaks Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, the American Diabetes Association
, or your favorite charity
.