|
|
Helene Zschach
June 28, 1936 - June 6, 2019
Helene Zschach died at home in Petaluma, California on June 6, 2019, exactly one year after her husband of 60 years, Warren Zschach, passed. She was surrounded by her loving family as she left this world just weeks shy of her 83rd birthday. Helene is survived by her four sons--Ken Zschach, Andy Zschach, Tom Zschach, and Brett Zschach; three daughters-in-law--Jill Zschach, Lynn Armitt and Krista Koch; seven grandchildren--Raegan (Zschach) Stopnik, Tyler Zschach, Jamie Zschach, Rachael Zschach, Adam Zschach, Craig Zschach and Casey Zschach; one great grandson, Jax Stopnik, and his father and Raegan's husband, Alex; her sister Norma Nicholson and brother-in-law Burke Nicholson sister-in-law Joan Ramsey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Helene was born on June 28, 1936, in Merced, California, before moving as a family to Oakland, California when she was 6 years old. Helene's mother began her battle with breast cancer when Helene was only 15, and Helene stepped in to help care for her younger sister Norma. Her mother passed away when Helene was 20. During these difficult times, Helene graduated high school, and continued on to college. It was here at Merritt Junior College in Oakland that she met Warren, the man of her dreams, and they were married in 1958. Her claim to fame is that she sewed not only her wedding dress, but all the bridesmaid dresses as well. Settling down in Pleasant Hill, California, Helene gave birth to Ken, twins Andy and Tom, and Brett. The family then moved to Petaluma in 1973 and bought a house, a home that Helene lived at for the rest of her lifetime. Four boys kept her busy, but Helene was never one to sit back and relax. Instead, she worked as a volunteer teacher's aide at the boy's school, Miwok Elementary, before she was offered a paid Teaching Assistant position, where she worked until her retirement in 2004. Meanwhile, she served as den mother for Cub Scout Pack 7, was president of the Woman's Auxiliary for National Little League, served as team mom and scorekeeper all through the boys' sports teams, designed and sewed amazing Halloween costumes for her sons that won awards year after year, and she and Warren chaired the elementary school carnival and haunted house. As the boys became adults, Helene and Warren began traveling the world. They toured Germany, England, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Canada, and Alaska, but their favorite vacation spot was Papakea Resort in Maui, where they would spend weeks at a time. They also traveled the United States, enjoying bird watching and exploring National Parks. Helene will be remembered for her kindness, her ability to bring orchids back to life, her desire to put all other's needs before her own, and her dinners, which always included enough food to feed her guests for weeks. One first noticed Helene's soft words and kind gestures, but soon discovered her determination, intelligence, and enduring strength. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11:00, at Parent-Sorensen on 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma. A reception will follow at Kenilworth Teen Center, 150 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Helene's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Petaluma Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 23, 2019