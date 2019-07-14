|
Henry "Mickey" Bertozzi
Mickey Bertozzi of Santa Rosa passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on July 3, 2019. He had courageously fought many medical battles throughout the past few years. Mickey was born in Sebastopol to Henry and Eleanor Bertozzi on November 15, 1942. He is survived by his children, Kristen (Aaron) and Matt (Michelle); his love, Adrienne; grandchildren, Kaila, Jordan, Courtney, Justin, and Brayden; his sisters, Marie (Dennis), Diane (Butch), and Sharon; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends. Mickey was eagerly welcomed into heaven by his parents; wife of 25 years, Nancy; and his brother, Lee. Mickey graduated from Santa Rosa High School and bravely served his country during the Vietnam War. Mickey coached many soccer, softball, and baseball teams while his children were growing up. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and water skiing. He was a liquor salesman for over 30 years, and retired from Southern Wine & Spirits in 2005. He spent his remaining years cooking, gardening, ocean fishing, and riding his Harley. Mickey's family and friends will miss his excellent cooking, loyalty, humor, and most of all, his enduring smile.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 10:30 at Daniel's Chapel of Roses. A reception will follow at St. Rose Parish Hall. Donations may be made to Sutter Home Hospice or a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019