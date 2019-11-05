|
|
Henry Victor Provencher
Henry Victor Provencher was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on February 26, 1932 to William and Freda (Hansen) Provencher and passed away on October 27, 2019. Henry was survived by his two sons Rocky Provencher and his wife Sally of Fort Bragg, California, Henry Provencher and his wife Sherri of Ontario, California, grandsons Loren and Austin Provencher and his wife Katelynn, his great-granddaughter Sophia, his partner of 17 happy years Rose Dion of Santa Rosa, and his sister Rose Miller of Oxford, Massachusetts. Henry was predeceased by his wife Francis (Shearer) Provencher and his brother William C. Provencher of Worcester.
Henry served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956 as an Airman First Class and Crew Chief/Mechanic of the 72nd Fighter Bomber Squadron of the Tactical Air Command in Europe. Henry worked on some of the first jet engines including the Saber Jet Fighter and was stationed in Libya, France and Germany. He was a recipient of the National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Henry moved to Alabama in 1962 to start a small business and later worked at the Barbers Pure Milk Dairy. In 1970, he moved to Santa Rosa, California and worked at the California Cooperative Creamery until he retired in 1994. Henry was a member of the Teddy Roosevelt Post 21 of the American Legion and was a member of the Forty and Eight.
Henry will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his quick wit.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eggen and Lance Chapel at 1540 Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa and private burial at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019