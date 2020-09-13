Herbert Louis "Herb" BaggenstosHerb passed away in Santa Rosa at the age of 77, after battling Parkinson Vascular Dementia. He was born in Concord, CA, moved to Santa Rosa and grew up with three sisters and three brothers. He found and met his bride, Pat, in 1979, and soon married in 1980 sharing a great loving life together. For thirty years Herb enjoyed his career as a truck driver. He also loved hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with friends. After retirement, Herb and Pat enjoyed traveling across country with their trailer. Herb truly loved his grandchildren, giving them each their own funny nickname. He was a caring man that made you smile. He will be missed. Herb is survived by his wife Pat, four children and six grandchildren.No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Herb Baggenstos to Sutter Care at Home, Attn: Gift Processing Center, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816.