1/
Herbert Louis "Herb" Baggenstos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Louis "Herb" Baggenstos
Herb passed away in Santa Rosa at the age of 77, after battling Parkinson Vascular Dementia. He was born in Concord, CA, moved to Santa Rosa and grew up with three sisters and three brothers. He found and met his bride, Pat, in 1979, and soon married in 1980 sharing a great loving life together. For thirty years Herb enjoyed his career as a truck driver. He also loved hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with friends. After retirement, Herb and Pat enjoyed traveling across country with their trailer. Herb truly loved his grandchildren, giving them each their own funny nickname. He was a caring man that made you smile. He will be missed. Herb is survived by his wife Pat, four children and six grandchildren.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Herb Baggenstos to Sutter Care at Home, Attn: Gift Processing Center, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved