Herbert RichterMay 8, 1931 - October 19, 2020Herbert passed away on October 19, 2020 in Petaluma. Herbert was born on May 8, 1931 in Reichenau, Sudetenland, which was a German settlement in the Czech Republic. After World War II, all the Germans were expelled, and the Richter family went to Germany and engaged in agriculture. Herbert was an exchange student in the United States. After returning to Germany, he received an education as an Agricultural Engineer. He returned to the United States and became a proud American citizen where he engaged in an agricultural career mainly associated with the dairy industry, including various local feed mills. Herbert was a member of the Hermann Sons Lodge, the Elks Lodge, and the former Redwood Empire Sanger Chor. Herbert enjoyed music, singing, nature, traveling, socializing and playing cards with friends. He was preceded in death by his two brothers. Herbert is survived by relatives in Germany. The Richter family extends their heartfelt thanks to the Hospice of Petaluma staff for their excellent care of Herbert. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.