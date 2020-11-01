1/1
Herbert Richter
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Richter
May 8, 1931 - October 19, 2020
Herbert passed away on October 19, 2020 in Petaluma. Herbert was born on May 8, 1931 in Reichenau, Sudetenland, which was a German settlement in the Czech Republic. After World War II, all the Germans were expelled, and the Richter family went to Germany and engaged in agriculture. Herbert was an exchange student in the United States. After returning to Germany, he received an education as an Agricultural Engineer. He returned to the United States and became a proud American citizen where he engaged in an agricultural career mainly associated with the dairy industry, including various local feed mills. Herbert was a member of the Hermann Sons Lodge, the Elks Lodge, and the former Redwood Empire Sanger Chor. Herbert enjoyed music, singing, nature, traveling, socializing and playing cards with friends. He was preceded in death by his two brothers. Herbert is survived by relatives in Germany. The Richter family extends their heartfelt thanks to the Hospice of Petaluma staff for their excellent care of Herbert. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved