Herenia "Ning" Villa
March 8, 1931 - March 3, 2020
Villa, Herenia "Ning"
Died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Age, 88 years. Wife of the late Ernesto Villa. Also survived by sisters and brothers, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Ning was a 31-year resident of Petaluma and a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church in Petaluma. Friends and family are invited to the visitation Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:30 to 8PM with a vigil service at 4PM at the Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. The funeral mass will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11AM at St. James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mtn. Prkwy., Petaluma. Interment, Private at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, San Rafael. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020