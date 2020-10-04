Herman Hess
October 24, 1931 - September 23, 2020
Humankind lost one of the most gentle, life-affirming, kind spirits in the passing of Herman H. Hess on Wednesday, September 23 2020. His heart finally called it quits leaving us with so many memories and an example of living a life of integrity and love. Herm was born October 24, 1931 in Hanover, Pennsylvania.
We lost a father, husband, grandpa, great grandpa, uncommon friend, a soldier, a patriot, a comedian and grand storyteller. His brand of humor and storytelling was famous to all who knew him. The family developed the convention of raising one hand if Herm began to repeat stories…" We heard that one, Herm!" Herm never met a stranger, never suffered fools and always displayed a sense of justice and honor in the world.
As a freshly graduated high school senior he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served his country proudly as a member of the First Marine Division fighting in the Korean War. He received a Purple Heart. Upon his return from Korea—meeting his 8-month old daughter for the first time—Herm sold roses door-to-door in the winter, flipped hamburgers, and worked as a shoe salesman to support his family. In 1954 he went to work for the Westinghouse Corporation, nuclear division, where he served faithfully his entire career as a quality engineer for 35 years taking his family from Pennsylvania to New York, Idaho, New Mexico, Missouri and California.
Herm was blessed to have had marriages to three extraordinary, strong women—two of whom preceded him in death, Janet Hess and Connie Campbell Hess. His marriage to Carolyn A. Greenwood in 2015 was the trifecta for Herm bringing him untold joy and yet another set of "kids"—and of course, fresh ears for his stories.
Herm was justifiably proud of earning his college degree which was attained by night school classes over 11 years from Idaho State University, graduating one year earlier than daughter Vicki! Herm always operated on less sleep than everyone else as illustrated by this time period. Catching the bus for the Atomic Energy Commission site in the Idaho desert at 6am and returning in the evening at 6 pm just in time for evening classes at 7pm. He somehow found time to attend every baseball and basketball game son Greg played. He was Greg's biggest fan, cheerleader and coach.
Herm resided in his Oakmont Village home for 27 years and served as a board member of two HOA's, took on PG&E "clear cutting" practices in his beloved Sonoma County landscape and in general presided as an unofficial ambassador for Oakmont. He never tired of the view from his deck of Annadel State Park with its forest of old growth pine trees.
An ever-growing list of "Hermisms" was kept by two grandsons. Just a sampling of wit:
"Go get the axe, there's a hair on baby's chin." "It's a good life if you don't weaken." "Tougher than a $2 steak." "Funnier than a rubber crutch." "The kind of girl who could hunt bears with a twig." "Quiet like a Monday morning in church." "Smelled like a guy who uses 19-cent deodorant." "As scarce as hen's teeth." "Always wondered why my nose runs and my feet smell." "An optimist is a guy that buys green bananas." "broken cookies and goat's milk."
Carrying his legacy and example forward is an extended family:
Hess family--Daughter Vicki (Rick) Palagi, Hayden, Idaho; and son Greg (Karen) Hess, Houston, Texas.
Campbell family--Robert Campbell, San Luis Obispo, California; Cathie Campbell Faller, Camarillo, California; and Nancy Kent Campbell, Houston, Texas.
Herm had seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Greenwood family: Carolyn Greenwood, wife; Kevin (Barbara) Greenwood, San Luis Obispo, California; KayC (Jim) Denholm, Tracy, California; Mary (Toby Bisson) Greenwood, Stinson Beach, California; and Michelle (Brian) Williams, Roseville, California.
The family is discussing a celebration and memorial for Herm to be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor and remember him are requested to make a contribution to the Marine's Toys for Tots https://santa-rosa-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200
Thanks for everything, Herm. Rest in well deserved peace. Semper Fi.