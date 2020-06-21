Herschel Lester "Jack" PringleNovember 22, 1928 - June 16, 2020Herschel Lester "Jack" Pringle passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 16, 2020, at the age of 91. Jack was born on November 22, 1928, to Herschel and Gail Pringle. In 1951 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. A week before shipping out for basic training, Jack met his future wife, Elva Rossi. Jack was shipped to Japan for heavy artillery training then he was deployed to Korea, where he fought in the Korean War. He returned from Korea in December of 1952, and married Elva on February 14, 1953. They had two children, Robert and Kelly. Jack worked hard as a generator specialist at Leete Electric. After his retirement he enjoyed a life of travel and leisure. Jack was predeceased by his daughter, Kelly. Jack is survived by his wife, Elva, sister, Barbara, son, Robert, granddaughter, Kimberly (James), Crane, grandsons, William (Alexandra) Murphy, Robert (Kaitlyn) Pringle, Joel Pringle, great-grandsons, Oliver and Landon Crane, Wesley Murphy and great-granddaughter, Peyton Pringle. A special thank you to Hospice and Jack's caregiver and the wonderful neighbors who have supported Jack and Elva during this difficult time. A viewing for Jack will be held on June 23, 2020 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, where United States Army Honors will be presented.