Hike Kazarian
July 25, 1925 - April 9, 2020
Hike Kazarian passed away in comfort Thursday night on April 9, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he received wonderful care and attention from the doctors, nurses and staff of the East wing (oncology) of the hospital. He was born on July 25, 1925 to Abraham and Eva Kazarian, who fled from Armenia in 1918 and settled in San Francisco. He attended St. Agnes Grammar School and then St. Ignatius High School, class of 1943, where he played 2 years at halfback varsity football under Alex Swartz.
He also played semi-pro football with the Richmond Boilermakers. Hike was a Merchant Marine/ U.S. Coast Guard Veteran 1943-1945, during World War II and served in the South Pacific. He married Ouida Milton of Savannah, Georgia in 1946 and raised 7 children in San Francisco's Sunset District. He was a member of the San Francisco Police Department for 20 years and retired in 1968. Four of his five sons retired as members of the San Francisco Fire Department. He moved to Sonoma County in 1975 and lived in Santa Rosa for the past 44 years. Hike was a devout Catholic and was very active at St. Eugene's Cathedral and the Chapel at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he attended daily Mass and read the Gospel. He was very generous with his time and often visited the sick at hospitals and nursing facilities. He was also a member of numerous Catholic societies, including St. Vincent de Paul's, the Legion of Mary and the Altar Society.
He is survived by his children Steven, Thomas, Alan, Denise and Marilyn, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Rest in peace.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020