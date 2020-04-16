Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Resources
More Obituaries for Hike Kazarian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hike Kazarian


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hike Kazarian Notice
Hike Kazarian
July 25, 1925 - April 9, 2020
Hike Kazarian passed away in comfort Thursday night on April 9, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he received wonderful care and attention from the doctors, nurses and staff of the East wing (oncology) of the hospital. He was born on July 25, 1925 to Abraham and Eva Kazarian, who fled from Armenia in 1918 and settled in San Francisco. He attended St. Agnes Grammar School and then St. Ignatius High School, class of 1943, where he played 2 years at halfback varsity football under Alex Swartz.
He also played semi-pro football with the Richmond Boilermakers. Hike was a Merchant Marine/ U.S. Coast Guard Veteran 1943-1945, during World War II and served in the South Pacific. He married Ouida Milton of Savannah, Georgia in 1946 and raised 7 children in San Francisco's Sunset District. He was a member of the San Francisco Police Department for 20 years and retired in 1968. Four of his five sons retired as members of the San Francisco Fire Department. He moved to Sonoma County in 1975 and lived in Santa Rosa for the past 44 years. Hike was a devout Catholic and was very active at St. Eugene's Cathedral and the Chapel at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he attended daily Mass and read the Gospel. He was very generous with his time and often visited the sick at hospitals and nursing facilities. He was also a member of numerous Catholic societies, including St. Vincent de Paul's, the Legion of Mary and the Altar Society.
He is survived by his children Steven, Thomas, Alan, Denise and Marilyn, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Rest in peace.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hike's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -