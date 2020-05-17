Hildegard Dora Rolfes

Hildegard Dora Rolfes passed peacefully at home, as she had wished, on May 7th, 2020, with her son by her side. She was born in Germany in June, 1923.

She married her husband Heinrich von Hollen during the war and had one daughter, Ingrid. Heinrich died in 1945.

She met and married Heinrich "Henry" Rolfes and together they had two children, Gabriella and Andrew. Henry had relatives in America and soon they started a new life in San Francisco. Hildegard was a hard worker and ambitious. She and Henry owned a bakery on Haight St. in SF and when they sold it she went into Real Estate sales with great success. She was also a wonderful cook and loved being surrounded by her family to treat all to a "German dinner" and her famous cakes and cookies. Her homemade Gingerbread Houses at Christmas time were magnificent creations looked forward to by all. She also worked for the Del Monte Test Kitchen where shared her creative cooking talents. Hildegard had many friends through real estate, Del Monte, the SF Kolping, and her children. Ingrid in Santa Rosa, Gabriella in Belmont and Andrew in SF. Her love and kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by Henry Rolfes. She is survived by her children Ingrid (Bob) Riddell, Gabriella (Phil) Evans, and Andrew Rolfes. Grandchildren Eric (Christy) Riddell, Monica Riddell and Madeleine Evans. Great-grandchildren Travis (Cinthia) Riddell and Jake Riddell. Great-great-grandson Ryder Riddell.

The family would like to thank Hospice By the Bay for their help during Hildegard's last days.

Services are pending.



