|
|
Hildred Josephine Henry
Hildred Josephine Henry was born on June 27, 1929 in Meeker, CO. She passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa on July 20, 2019 at 90 years old. Hildy is preceded in death by her parents Dick and Sara Lough, brothers John, Charles and Dave Lough of Meeker, CO. She moved with her husband and children to Healdsburg, CA in 1964 and opened The Arbor, an arts and crafts store. Hildy began to focus on decorative painting with an emphasis on the ethnic folk art of European countries, expanding her career as a professional decorative artist with work in galleries and decorator shops throughout the United States. She later moved to Santa Rosa, painting and teaching decorative folk art out of her home studio. She is survived by her ex-husband Franklin Henry of Yountville, CA and children, David Henry of Bainbridge Island, WA, Tricia Henry, Stephen Henry, and honorary son Thomas Buckingham of Santa Rosa, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019