Honey Webb DudleyJanuary 13, 1950 - August 11, 2020Honey was born in Winnemucca, Nevada, the daughter of Lawrence and Phillis Webb. They lived in Lovelock, Nevada until 1966. They then moved to Concord, California in 1966 where she graduated from Clayton Valley High School. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree from the University of San Francisco. She worked for twenty-eight years in the engineering department at Pacific Bell (AT&T). Honey moved to Petaluma in 1983. She is survived by her loving husband Vincent Martin Dudley. Stepson Michael Dudley, stepdaughter Nicole Dudley, extended Dudley family, half brother Tom Sailers, and best friend Jane Sweeney. A special thanks to Hospice of Petaluma for their loving care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.