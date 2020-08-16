1/1
Honey Webb Dudley
1950 - 2020
Honey Webb Dudley
January 13, 1950 - August 11, 2020
Honey was born in Winnemucca, Nevada, the daughter of Lawrence and Phillis Webb. They lived in Lovelock, Nevada until 1966. They then moved to Concord, California in 1966 where she graduated from Clayton Valley High School. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree from the University of San Francisco. She worked for twenty-eight years in the engineering department at Pacific Bell (AT&T). Honey moved to Petaluma in 1983. She is survived by her loving husband Vincent Martin Dudley. Stepson Michael Dudley, stepdaughter Nicole Dudley, extended Dudley family, half brother Tom Sailers, and best friend Jane Sweeney. A special thanks to Hospice of Petaluma for their loving care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 14, 2020
Dear Vince, Nicole and Michael. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Honey was a wonderful person and we loved having her in the family. She will be deeply missed. Take care, and much love, Kathleen
Family
August 14, 2020
Dear Vince, Nicole and Michael, our thoughts and prayers are with you. Honey was a wonderful member of our family and she will be missed. Love, Molly, Hannah and Brigid
Molly, Hannah and Brigid
Family
August 14, 2020
Vince and Family,
Prayers and Thoughts go out to you on the loss of your wife and mother.

Liam Flynn
August 13, 2020
Dearest Vince, Nicole and Michael- Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May happy memories bring you peace and comfort. All our love, Glenn & Dolly
Glenn & Dolly Matteucci
Family
