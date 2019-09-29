|
Hope MacRae
Hope MacRae passed away peacefully surrounded by close family on September 12th, 2019. She was 88 years old. Born Marjorie Hope MacRae on October 15th, 1930 in Amarillo Texas, she was the daughter of Judge Embree H. Foster and Jeane C. Foster. She was the younger sister to Patricia Foster Lavering.
After moving to Los Angeles in 1940, she attended high school and then UCLA. She became a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Her life then led her to Santa Rosa where she worked for the Barlow Company for almost 30 years as a bookkeeper. After retiring, she moved from Santa Rosa to Vacaville, CA. She settled in Leisure Town in 2009.
Hope was involved with many choral groups which did charity work. Her appreciation for music included playing the piano, tap dancing and attending operas and musicals. She loved to travel and was blessed to visit many places. Kauai was one of her favorites.
Fitness was a huge part of her life. Her trainer, Julie, worked with her until she was 87!
Her greatest love and constant companion was her Labradoodle, Autumn.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister. She is survived by her five children, Tamara Carousos of Vacaville, CA, Sean MacRae of Petaluma, CA, Melodie Mossor of New Martinsdale, WV, James Harrison of Santa Rosa, CA, Jeanine Johnson of Booneville, AR. She has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great,-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of sending flowers, donations may be made to the Old Dog Haven in her name. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Vaca Hills Chapel in Vacaville.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019