|
|
In Loving Memory
Hope Watson
February 4, 1939—April 3, 2014
Hope was an inspiration and comfort to her family. In the five years she has passed her family has grieved her loss. She possessed many beautiful traits as a mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend to those in her life. Despite experiencing hardships, she taught her family and all who knew her the true meaning of perseverance and courage. Like her name, Hope never gave up on life, on love, on friendship and on her beliefs. She is remembered for her kind and loving nature, her playful sense of humor, her exceptional talents and her dedication to working hard at everything she committed herself to. Throughout her life, she had many personal accomplishments, but her greatest honor and achievement in her eyes was her children and grandchildren. Although she is no longer with us, her spirit and memory is alive and revered by her family and friends. Hope was the beloved wife of Fred Watson and spent 58 years with him, enjoying the love of her beautiful family. She was the cherished mother of Debra Watson, Walter Watson, Lori DenBeste, Curt Watson and adored mother-in-law of Bill DenBeste and Lanette Watson. She was the beloved grandmother of Amber & Neil Garrett, Adam & Jessica Carr, Walter Finley, Ginger & Ashley Watson and Angie DenBeste. She endearingly welcomed five great-grandchildren into the world, Evan & Andrew Garrett, Austin Finley, Tru Carr, Synica DenBeste and posthumously two more, Grant Garrett & Carter Finley.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019