Howard B. Chandler
August 21, 1946 - May 24, 2020
Howard B. Chandler passed away in Santa Rosa, May 24, 2020. Howard is the loving and devoted husband of 52 years of Billie Chandler. Dear brother of Don Chandler (Maggie) and John Chandler (Armida), and the late Wilma Chandler, Jackie Forster, Bob Chandler and nephew Rick Forster. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews Joel Chandler (Tina), Don Chandler, Jr. (Ruth), Julee Kulikoff (Gordon), Dana Thomas (Jack), Keith Chandler, John Chandler Jr., Diane Scott (Don), Angel Perez (Rosa), numerous grand nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law Mark Powell and Don Forster and many cousins. Howard is a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Viet Nam. He is a member of the Viet Nam Veterans of America, Chapter #223. A native of San Francisco, Howard grew up in Santa Rosa and is a graduate of Santa Rosa High School. He is a member of the Carpenters Union #751, and was an avid Street Rod builder.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, private family services will be held. If desired, donations in Howard's memory may be made to the UCSF Cancer Research and Care foundation https://giving.ucsf.edu/funds/cancer
Published in Press Democrat on May 31, 2020.