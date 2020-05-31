Howard B. Chandler
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard B. Chandler
August 21, 1946 - May 24, 2020
Howard B. Chandler passed away in Santa Rosa, May 24, 2020. Howard is the loving and devoted husband of 52 years of Billie Chandler. Dear brother of Don Chandler (Maggie) and John Chandler (Armida), and the late Wilma Chandler, Jackie Forster, Bob Chandler and nephew Rick Forster. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews Joel Chandler (Tina), Don Chandler, Jr. (Ruth), Julee Kulikoff (Gordon), Dana Thomas (Jack), Keith Chandler, John Chandler Jr., Diane Scott (Don), Angel Perez (Rosa), numerous grand nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law Mark Powell and Don Forster and many cousins. Howard is a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Viet Nam. He is a member of the Viet Nam Veterans of America, Chapter #223. A native of San Francisco, Howard grew up in Santa Rosa and is a graduate of Santa Rosa High School. He is a member of the Carpenters Union #751, and was an avid Street Rod builder.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, private family services will be held. If desired, donations in Howard's memory may be made to the UCSF Cancer Research and Care foundation https://giving.ucsf.edu/funds/cancer



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved