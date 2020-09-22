Howard "John" LawsonOn Saturday, September 19, 2020 we all lost a very Loved Man. Howard "John" Lawson. Howard was a Great man and loved by so many. Most of his friends who became family called him "Master" from his pool playing days. John is survived by his siblings Robert Lawson and Claudia Hernandez and his children Maria Flores, John Lawson, and Linda Lawson-Laiwa. He had 17 grandkids and their spouses, whom he also loved very much. He had 22 great grandkids, who softened him in his older age. John loved all his family and was the Rock that held everyone together. John will now be resting with the love of his life his wife Dorothy Lawson whom he couldn't wait to be with. John is surpassed by his father Arthur Lawson, his mother Helen Pinola Lawson, his siblings Mary Lawson, Janet Lopez, and Richard Lawson. A viewing will be held at Daniels Chapel of the Roses on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 12pm-2pm, with a Funeral Service at 1:00PM. Burial will follow the next day in Point Arena, CA.