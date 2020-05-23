Howard Maurice Moss
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Maurice Moss
August 8, 1956 - May 16, 2020
Howard Maurice Moss, 63, passed away on May 16, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA. He was born in Los Angeles, CA to Tobey and the late Allen Moss. He was the youngest of three brothers, in a large and close extended family.
Howard attended UCSD, LACC, and ultimately graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He married the love of his life, Adrea, after he graduated from college. They moved north to Santa Rosa where Howard started a career as an engineer with Hewlett Packard (which became Agilent), and then with L3.
Later in life, Howard experienced physical limitations due to a series of strokes. His optimistic spirit shone through despite his disabilities. He found ways to be independent, enjoy life to his fullest, and even travel the world. He was an inspiration to all who encountered him.
Howard loved music in all aspects, from playing the guitar to seeing live music, including the Grateful Dead, Bruce Springsteen, concerts at the Green Music Center, Peacetown and other outdoor summer music events, reading (especially sci-fi, Terry Pratchett, Jasper Fforde), and most of all, he loved people. He was well liked by all who met him and had many friends. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The world was a brighter place with him in it.
Howard is survived by his wife Adrea, son Eliot Moss (Lindsay), daughter Carina Moss (Jason), mother Tobey Moss, brothers David Moss (Jane), Kenneth Moss (Pat), brother-in-law Richard Senzer (Mercedes), nieces and nephews Anica Moss (Thierno), Nathan Moss (Sophia), Melissa Moss, Daniel Moss (Alisha), Connor Moss (Jemma), Jeffrey Senzer, Gregory Senzer, great nieces, Lily, Shoshana and Phoebe, and his two almost-brothers, his cousin Richard Handel (Shari), and life-long best friend Paul Yamshon (Pat), and many many loving cousins, extended relatives and friends.
Donations can be made in his honor to Congregation Beth Ami, the JCC of Sonoma County or the Earle Baum Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved