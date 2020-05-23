Howard Maurice MossAugust 8, 1956 - May 16, 2020Howard Maurice Moss, 63, passed away on May 16, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA. He was born in Los Angeles, CA to Tobey and the late Allen Moss. He was the youngest of three brothers, in a large and close extended family.Howard attended UCSD, LACC, and ultimately graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He married the love of his life, Adrea, after he graduated from college. They moved north to Santa Rosa where Howard started a career as an engineer with Hewlett Packard (which became Agilent), and then with L3.Later in life, Howard experienced physical limitations due to a series of strokes. His optimistic spirit shone through despite his disabilities. He found ways to be independent, enjoy life to his fullest, and even travel the world. He was an inspiration to all who encountered him.Howard loved music in all aspects, from playing the guitar to seeing live music, including the Grateful Dead, Bruce Springsteen, concerts at the Green Music Center, Peacetown and other outdoor summer music events, reading (especially sci-fi, Terry Pratchett, Jasper Fforde), and most of all, he loved people. He was well liked by all who met him and had many friends. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The world was a brighter place with him in it.Howard is survived by his wife Adrea, son Eliot Moss (Lindsay), daughter Carina Moss (Jason), mother Tobey Moss, brothers David Moss (Jane), Kenneth Moss (Pat), brother-in-law Richard Senzer (Mercedes), nieces and nephews Anica Moss (Thierno), Nathan Moss (Sophia), Melissa Moss, Daniel Moss (Alisha), Connor Moss (Jemma), Jeffrey Senzer, Gregory Senzer, great nieces, Lily, Shoshana and Phoebe, and his two almost-brothers, his cousin Richard Handel (Shari), and life-long best friend Paul Yamshon (Pat), and many many loving cousins, extended relatives and friends.Donations can be made in his honor to Congregation Beth Ami, the JCC of Sonoma County or the Earle Baum Center.