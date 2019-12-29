|
|
Howard Quick, Jr.
Passed away on November 21, 2019 in Santa Rosa at the age of 55 years. Devoted partner of Jan Dailey. Cherished son of the late Beverly and Howard Quick. Beloved brother of David A. Quick. Adored uncle of Jonathan Quick. Survived by numerous friends.
Howard was an animal lover, devoted music fan, and prominent member of the heavy metal community in Sonoma County. Above all, he loved his family and friends. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Service, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma, CA. Private Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019