Ian R. McKinnie, Jr.
Ian R. McKinnie , Jr. passed away after an ongoing struggle with heart disease on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was 70 years old.
Ian was predeceased by his parents, Ian R. McKinnie and M. Hazel McKinnie (Garber).
He was born in Alameda, CA. and was a long time resident of Santa Rosa. After losing his home in the Tubbs fire, Ian moved to Hidden Valley Lake, CA and lived with his brother Brian since that time.
Ian attended SRJC, Long Beach State University and graduated with a B.S. degree from Northern Arizona University. He served in the US Army as a Medical Corpsman for two years as well. He retired from Golden Gate Transit after many years as a dispatcher. He was always an avid fisherman and birder making many excursions
Throughout Northern California and beyond with his brothers in search of The Big One! Ian became an active member of American Legion Post 441 in Burney, CA.
Ian was a kind, gentle and generous man. He was always quick to greet strangers and make them into friends.
He was a fantastic caregiver for his mother for many years before her passing in 2013 at the age of 93.
Ian is survived by his brothers Chris McKinnie (Camille), Kevin McKinnie (Betty) and Brian McKinnie and his sister Shannon Kennedy as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
An interment service will be held on Wednesday February 26th at 10:00 a.m. at the Middletown Cemetery.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020