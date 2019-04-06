|
|
Ida Jane "Jiggs" Scott
Jiggs was born March 12, 1922, in San Francisco. She watched the Golden Gate Bridge being built from her bedroom window and walked across on its opening day. She went to college at age 16 and graduated from Stanford University with a degree in English. In 1944, she married her wartime sweetheart, Laurence Monroe Scott. Jiggs was a citizen of the world, residing in California, Hawaii, Japan, Italy, England, and Germany. She spent the last 35 years of her life in Sonoma County, and 25 of these as a resident of Sebastopol.
Jiggs passed away peacefully at 97 years old, surrounded by immediate family and son-in-law Christophe. She will be remembered for her keen intellect and dry sense of humor, and for her deep, enduring love for ice cream, Grand Marnier, and good chocolate – but especially for her pride and devotion towards her ever-expanding family.
She was a living encyclopedia, a master gardener, talented cook, art scholar, amateur pianist, and needlepoint wizard, who loved nothing more than sharing her wealth of knowledge with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Jiggs channeled her inexhaustible energy and desire to give back to her community into serving numerous organizations for most of her life. She volunteered at Sutter Hospice Thrift Store in Sebastopol for the last 21 years, and previously at the Red Cross, Fort Ross Visitor's Center, Luther Burbank Home and Gardens, AARP 55 Alive Driving Course, and the Tate Gallery in London.
She was preceded by her husband Laurence Monroe Scott, and her brother Stuart Erlanger. She is survived by her three children: Laury Scott, Ken Scott, and Anne Scott; nine grandchildren: Barbara, Mariko, David, Jessica, Kristina, Zoë, Maya, Anna, and Maggie; and six great-grandchildren: Juliette, Lily, Sabine, Sylvie, Ava, and Robert; and by her dear sister-in-law Lolly Erlanger, niece Sally, and nephew Bill.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to any of the organizations noted above.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019