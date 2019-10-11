|
|
Ida Moses
July 30, 1935 - October 7, 2019
Ida Moses quietly passed away at her home in Sonoma on October 7, 2019, with her children at her bedside. She was 84 years old.
Ida was born on July 30, 1935, in Hastings, OK. She was the oldest of five children, born to Mary and Andrew Plumlee. The family moved to Madera, CA, where they farmed in the Central Valley. Ida married Floyd Moses in 1956, and settled in Sonora, CA, where their three children were born. In 1964, Ida and Floyd moved to Sonoma, CA, and they quickly became active members of the community.
Ida loved Sonoma and living in the wine country. Throughout the years, she and Floyd could often be seen around Sonoma, enjoying local restaurants and events. She couldn't imagine living anywhere else.
Ida worked alongside her husband for 45 years, in his CPA office in Sonoma. Together, they built a successful business, which continued until Floyd's death in 2015.
Those who knew Ida, knew her to be a kind and compassionate person. She embraced life with a fun-loving spirit, a tremendous sense of humor, and a bit of a mischievous nature. Ida had an innate curiosity about life, and genuinely shared her enthusiasm and excitement with others.
Ida and Floyd were married for almost 60 years, and Ida loved her husband with a deep devotion. She loved her children unconditionally, always there for them, offering unwavering support. Over the years, as grandchildren arrived, she was a proud Grandma, sharing in the details of their lives.
She will be incredibly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Ida is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her parents, Andrew and Mary Plumlee; brothers Andrew and Kenneth. She is survived by two sisters, Sandra Ruiz and Carolyn Miller of Madera, CA; sister-in-law, Myrna Plumlee of Gold Run, CA; her three children and their spouses: Cynthia and Roman Swystun of Mission Viejo, CA; Candace and Brett Comstock of Boise, ID, and Steven and Lesa Moses of Fountain Hills, AZ; as well as 12 grandchildren.
There will be a private celebration of Ida's life. The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the National Diabetes Foundation in Ida's honor.
Ida's family extends sincere gratitude to Hospice by the Bay, for providing excellent, compassionate care for her during her final journey.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019