Ilse Ann Wolanski Uland
Went home to her Lord Jesus on June 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. Ilse was the devoted wife of Thomas W. Uland for almost 57 years. Loving mother of Ralph Dieter, Michelle Klemenok and Keith Uland. Cherished grandmother of Trevor, Taylor, Hailey, Hayden, Connor, Arthur, Lana and Paul. Loving mother-in-law to Katie Uland. Ilse was preceded in death by her siblings and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A native of Germany, age 91 years. A Petaluma resident since 1962. Ilse was a former teacher at Cinnabar School and a marriage counselor for over 16 years. In her youth, Ilse walked on tightropes in Germany. Ilse enjoyed being a grandmother, tending to her beautiful roses, traveling, walking on the beach and watching Giants games with her grandsons. Ilse adored her cat, "Sarah." Ilse was a long-time member of Elim Lutheran Church, in Petaluma where she sang in the choir and participated in two European choir tours.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY and CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Family and friends are also invited to attend the Funeral Service, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at PARENT-SORENSEN. Entombment will follow at Cypress Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Ilse's honor to Hospice of Petaluma; 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 11, 2019