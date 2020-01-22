|
|
In Loving Memory
Linda Forney
January 12, 1944—December 12, 2018
Our 36 years together
was such a pleasure.
The hard work and joy,
I will forever treasure.
I was so lucky to make such a find.
I know in my heart, you were
one of a kind.
Garage sales and flea markets, we loved to do.
Then we would have lunch
just for two.
You were my wife, my lover,
my best friend.
You fought for your life
to the very end.
Our love for each other,
I will always remember.
I'm so sorry I lost you,
that cold night last December.
We love you. -Bill, family & friends
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020