|
|
In Loving Memory
Vicki LaFon McKay
November 29, 1942—October 30, 2005
With love we remember Vicki McKay. She was 62 when she passed away in Santa Rosa, California, on October 30, 2005. Born November 29, 1942, in Medford, OR, she was Bart and Joyce LaFon's first little red headed bundle of joy.
Vicki loved life, with all her heart, and deeply touched the people who knew her. She passed her love of gardening on to her children, and her love of reading on to her grandchildren. She was the master of taco night and the inspiration behind LOL.
Dearest mother, grandmother, wife and friend, you are thought of often and missed greatly.
From your Loving Family
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019