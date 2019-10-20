Home

Inga Becker


1918 - 2019
Inga Becker Notice
Inga Becker
Inga Becker, of Sebastopol, California, born October 11, 1918, in Aarhus, Denmark and relocated to California in 1960.
Our dear mother, mother in law, step-mother, step-grandmother, aunt and great aunt, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019, with an amazing 100 years of life and memories.
As per her wishes there will be no public services.
A private scattering at sea will be held by the immediate family: Anette Pedersen, Steen Pedersen, Nancy Davidson.
Cremation and private service provided by The Neptune Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
