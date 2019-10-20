|
Inga Becker
Inga Becker, of Sebastopol, California, born October 11, 1918, in Aarhus, Denmark and relocated to California in 1960.
Our dear mother, mother in law, step-mother, step-grandmother, aunt and great aunt, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019, with an amazing 100 years of life and memories.
As per her wishes there will be no public services.
A private scattering at sea will be held by the immediate family: Anette Pedersen, Steen Pedersen, Nancy Davidson.
Cremation and private service provided by The Neptune Society.
