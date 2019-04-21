|
Irene Mary Rodriguez
Irene was born October 29, 1920 in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Peter and Wanda Piotrowski. Irene passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 in Santa Rosa.
She married Joseph Nolasco Rodriguez at Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino, California, on July 5, 1945. They have been Santa Rosa residents since 1974.
Irene served our country during World War II as a clerk-typist at a Springfield war plant, and attended American International College there. She served her family well with loving devotion as a homemaker and a woman of faith in our risen Lord Jesus.
She is survived by daughters Elizabeth (Bill) Black of Rohnert Park, California, Susan Burgasser and Patricia Freeman of Santa Rosa; and sons Brian (Barbara) of Colorado and David (Leigh) of Santa Rosa. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Woodrow Piotrowski, by her husband, Joseph, and by her eldest son, Daniel of Santa Rosa. Irene leaves 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The Rodriguez family would like to recognize all those who provided Irene (Mom) with compassionate care. Special thanks to The Rose Garden, Kaiser Permanente Home Care, SR VA, and Memorial Hospice. You all made a huge difference in the quality of Mom's life!
A memorial service for Irene Mary Rodriguez will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Seton, 4595 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019