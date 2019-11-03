|
Irene Sylvia Nygard
June 1933 - September 2019
Irene passed on peacefully into the arms of her beloved (late) husband, Carl. Her loving family was by her side after caring for her following her cancer diagnosis. She was born in Santa Rosa to Paul and Sylvia Hindringer. Paul was born in Philadelphia, and Sylvia was a Santa Rosa native. In Irene's high school years, she worked at Kress store. After graduating from Santa Rosa High School, she went to Burbank Business College and then to a job at Redwood Empire Title Co. She married the love of her life Carl when he was on leave from the Navy. They were married for 63 years. Irene was a stay at home mom until her children were out of high school, when she took a job at Mervyns Dept. store. She loved to decorate and garden. She spent many enjoyable hours decorating houses with her daughter Nancy and helping her son Scott find just the right plants for his landscape. She knew the names of all the plants in her garden and enjoyed moving them around as much as rearranging the furniture in her home. She and Carl loved to golf and made many trips to the gold country to do so. The main joy of Irene's life was raising her children. She was caring and always there to help her family and friends. Irene is survived by her son Scott (Jen) and daughter Nancy (Craig), all of Santa Rosa, her sister Marie Kelly of Lake Forest, her brother-in-law Hal Nygard from Novato, and her grandchildren Mason and Annabel Nygard and Chase Zirbel. She is predeceased by her sisters Annette Sandstrom and Norma Kappes.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their special care of Irene. In accordance with her wishes, no public services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019