Iris Eleanor Madison
Iris Eleanor Madison recently passed away, she was 94 years old. She was the loving mother of Sandra Madison DePatis, deceased, Stephanie Madison, James B. Madison, and Patrick M. Madison. Loving grandmother of Tobias de Turbiville, Michael, Sean, Andreanna, Jacqueline and James Madison II. Iris was born in Hitchcock, South Dakota, where she grew up on a farm, one of five girls born to James and Alta Lawyer. Shortly after the war began, Iris went off to work on a B17 as a Rosie the Riveter. After the war, she met Elmer Madison and they were married in Omaha, Nebraska on September 21, 1947. They moved to San Francisco to start their new life where they had five children. Eventually moving to San Bruno and then to Santa Rosa. Iris worked several jobs prior to becoming a homemaker. She had a passion for antiques, gardening, and decorating her house for the holidays. Iris looked after her children most of the time as her husband Elmer was often working. A great budgeter, she also ran the finances for the family. Later in life, she helped tirelessly watching all six of her grandkids, baking cookies and cupcakes with them was always a joy. Iris was known as someone who always took care of everyone before herself. She will always be remembered as an ethical person who was a cornerstone of her family.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019