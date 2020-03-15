|
|
Irma Ibello
August 25, 1928 - February 4, 2020
Irma Ibello, age 91, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, with family by her side, in Petaluma, CA. She was born in Murrieta, CA on August 25, 1928 as Irma Kathryn Barnes. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Ibello.
Irma is survived by her two sons, Gary Ibello (Tina) and Richard Ibello (Ellen). Irma had six grandchildren, Annie, David, Jennifer, Kristi, Mika and Kimi and six great-grandchildren, Teegan, Tristyn, Elijah, Emerson, Bodhi and Asher.
Irma spent most of her life living in Bishop, CA, raising her family. She enjoyed cooking, reading, completing crossword puzzles and playing cards and games with family and friends. In their retirement years, she and Paul enjoyed traveling around the west coast in their fifth wheel trailer and wintering in Yuma, AZ. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020