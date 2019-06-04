Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-2921
Liturgy
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Schelter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Nora Deza Schelter

Notice Condolences Flowers

Irma Nora Deza Schelter Notice
Irma Nora Deza Schelter
Beloved mother, Irma Nora Deza Schelter, age 95, passed away peacefully at home May 31, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles Schelter, and five children, Fred Schelter, Don Schelter, Lorelei Owen, Doug Schelter and Ingrid Canelo as well as ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A resident of Santa Rosa since 1975, Irma was born and raised in Peru. In her early twenties, she accepted a scholarship to study
dietetics at Mount St. Joseph College in Ohio. After five years abroad, she returned to Lima, Peru and met her future husband Charlie, a handsome Merchant Marine. They married in 1952. The family of seven moved to San Francisco in 1966.
Irma was a strong, intelligent and progressive woman. Warm and nurturing. Amazing cook. Loved gardening and orchids. Backbone of the family. Epitome of a homemaker. An angel in heaven, forever cherished in our hearts.
Catholic liturgy Friday, June 7 11:00 a.m. Lafferty & Smith, 4321 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 4 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now