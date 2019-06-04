|
|
Irma Nora Deza Schelter
Beloved mother, Irma Nora Deza Schelter, age 95, passed away peacefully at home May 31, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles Schelter, and five children, Fred Schelter, Don Schelter, Lorelei Owen, Doug Schelter and Ingrid Canelo as well as ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A resident of Santa Rosa since 1975, Irma was born and raised in Peru. In her early twenties, she accepted a scholarship to study
dietetics at Mount St. Joseph College in Ohio. After five years abroad, she returned to Lima, Peru and met her future husband Charlie, a handsome Merchant Marine. They married in 1952. The family of seven moved to San Francisco in 1966.
Irma was a strong, intelligent and progressive woman. Warm and nurturing. Amazing cook. Loved gardening and orchids. Backbone of the family. Epitome of a homemaker. An angel in heaven, forever cherished in our hearts.
Catholic liturgy Friday, June 7 11:00 a.m. Lafferty & Smith, 4321 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 4 to June 6, 2019