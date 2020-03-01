|
|
Irwin S. Miller
Irwin S. Miller died on Monday February 24th, 2020, in San Francisco, CA at age 85. Born in Boston, MA. Irwin grew up in Winthrop, MA and attended Boston University CLA. His parents were Susan and Eugene Miller. He was one of three sons, Aaron (predeceased) married to Sylvia, and Joel married to Elaine. His grandfather was one of three sons, his father was one of three sons and Irwin had three sons.
Irwin was married to Judith Friedman Miller for 60 years. Their sons are Jonathan married to Ruth Shevelev, David (predeceased) married to Barbara Tang and Mark married to Beth Kaufman. He had four grandchildren: Dena, David, Sophie and Hannah. Nephews Scott (predeceased) and Michael, nieces Abby, Liz, Betsy, Elizabeth, Pamela and their spouses. Great nephew and nieces and great-great nephews and niece.
Irwin had a great sense of humor and was an avid photographer. His photos often had witty captions. Irwin was a successful entrepreneur, first with a national book wholesaling company and then with a sales and marketing company selling books, cards toys and gifts. He was the ultimate salesman whose customers would come in on their day off to meet with him. He was creative and forward thinking always on the cutting edge of technology to move his business ahead to attain success and national recognition.
Irwin loved organizations in High School (AZA) in College (Phi Epsilon Pi, Hillel and the Interfaith Council) and serving on various Boards of Directors (Temple Emeth, Brockton Art Center, and various condominiums) Irwin surrounded himself with glorious art, music and fabulous books. As a young man he was a season subscriber to the Boston Symphony Orchestra and more recently a patron and subscriber of the Metropolitan Opera and the San Francisco Opera. Irwin will be missed by his wife, family and many friends.
Memorial Service at Congregation Shir Shalom, 252 West Spain St, Sonoma, CA 95476 at 1 p.m. on Monday March 2. Shiva at the family home in Petaluma following the service until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday March 3 and Wednesday March 4 from 1 - 8 p.m.
Donations may be made in Irwin's memory to Congregation Shir Shalom, or B'nai Israel Jewish Center, 740 Western Ave, Petaluma CA 94954.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020