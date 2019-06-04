Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irwin Slodow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irwin (Allen) Slodow

Notice Condolences Flowers

Irwin (Allen) Slodow Notice
Irwin (Allen) Slodow
September 6, 1940 - May 17, 2019
With great sadness, the family of Irwin "Allen" Slodow announces his passing. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Santa Rosa in 1970. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army and served three years in Germany.
His wishes were to thank Heartland Hospice, Creekside Rehab Center and all the many caring doctors who attended him. Also, a special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis Clinic for their nearly five years of kidney dialysis. Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 4 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.