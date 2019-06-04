|
|
Irwin (Allen) Slodow
September 6, 1940 - May 17, 2019
With great sadness, the family of Irwin "Allen" Slodow announces his passing. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Santa Rosa in 1970. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army and served three years in Germany.
His wishes were to thank Heartland Hospice, Creekside Rehab Center and all the many caring doctors who attended him. Also, a special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis Clinic for their nearly five years of kidney dialysis. Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 4 to June 10, 2019