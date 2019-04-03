|
Ishi Barron-Smith
January 27, 1975 - March 28, 2019
My daughter no longer suffers; she is finally at peace. She suffered from the disease of addiction. It consumed and controlled her very existence. She was hit by a car after being released from jail (where she was in and out of on a regular basis) making her way back to the streets in Petaluma. Our hearts go out to the driver as it was no fault of his and we assign no blame. She was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, an aunt, and a niece. She was more special than any words could ever describe. Above all, she was a human being that deserved to be loved and celebrated. The addiction made the real person difficult to hear and see. This made it so hard on her family, but we never stopped loving her, or trying to help her. We always held out hope, but we didn't have that kind of power; we couldn't cure her, we couldn't control her. We could only love her, and remember who she was before the disease changed her. Today she is no longer sick, she is not in jail, she is not cold, she is not hungry, she is not wondering where she will sleep tonight, no one can ever hurt her physically or mentally again, and she never has to worry about other homeless stealing her meager belongings. The streets are no
longer her home. She now sleeps forever in complete peace wrapped tightly in our unconditional love. We as a family can hate the addiction with a vengeance, but most importantly, we can, and always will, love and honor and celebrate the memories of the Ishi we knew as a family. There will be no service at this time. In honor of my daughter, please remember to be kind, be careful not to judge people on the streets who are different and struggling with life...everyone has a personal story that is just as important and special as yours. So please educate yourself, and others about mental health and this killer of a disease Addiction. Kindly support the local Mary Isaacs Homeless Center, Woman's Recovery Center, Sam Jones Shelter, Turning Point, Athenia House, Orenda Detox in Santa Rosa and all of their dedicated efforts at helping our most challenging population.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019