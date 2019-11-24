|
Isobel Walker Clayton
March 14, 1927 - October 24, 2019
Isobel Walker Clayton passed away at the age of 92 in Santa Rosa. She was an extraordinary person who was dearly loved by her family and friends; she will be greatly missed. She was born Isobel Ann Walker to Dallas and Marie Walker and her family lived on West 7th St. across from the Franco American Bakery. Isobel and her two sisters attended St. Rose School and Ursuline High School. Her family loved seeing films at the Roxy and California theaters each week. Isobel's passion for films lasted all her life. She attended Luther Burbank College of Commerce and taught shorthand at Burbank Business College and Santa Rosa Jr. College. Isobel worked as a legal secretary and probate specialist for over 50 years and was a devoted charter member of the Sonoma County Legal Secretaries Assn. for 63 years. She is predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Gerard, and her honorary son, Randi. She is survived by her sister Audrey (Donald) and her sister Lettie (William). She leaves daughters Corinne (David), and Stacy (Sundance). She also leaves honorary daughter Erin (Gabe) and honorary son Gary. Isobel leaves one grandson, Cameron and one honorary grandson, Jason (Norma). She also leaves great-grandsons Brennus and Cain, honorary great-granddaughter Brookelyn and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services have been held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019