J. Patrick Conlon
February 23, 1933 - February 7, 2020
J. Patrick Conlon passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 86 in Petaluma. He was the beloved husband for 60 years to the late Patricia Conlon. He is preceded in death by his son Christopher. Loving father to Chuck, Meg (Dave), Katie (Brett), and John (Mikey). Cherished grandfather of David, Brittany, Breanna (Stephen) and Carlie. Adored great-grandfather of two. Loving brother to Peggy McCauley (Larry), Kay Conlon and brother-in-law to Louise Hutton (Jim). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A resident of Petaluma for the past 50 years, Patrick was known for his wonderful sense of humor, love for his family and the San Francisco Giants. He will be greatly missed by many. His two minute warning finally ran out.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy., Petaluma. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma.
