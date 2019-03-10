|
Jack Claud Martini
January 13, 1939 - February 27, 2019
Jack Martini was born January 13, 1939 near the Shamrock coal mine in Erie, Colorado. His parents were Harold and Bernice Martini and he had two brothers Robert Martini (who has passed) and Jerry Martini. The family later moved to San Francisco where Jack attended Farragut Elementary School, Denman Middle School, and Balboa High School. He went to City College for six months and then joined the Marines. He was in the Marines from 1958 to 1960 and was on the island of Okinawa for fourteen months.
Jack was married to Sue Martini in 1961. They were married until her passing in November of 2018 for a total of almost 57 years. They had three children, Laura, Greg and Patricia who passed in 2003. Jack's nephew Robert (Bob) came to live with Jack and Sue at a young age and became like a son to them. The couple lived in Petaluma for most of their married life and later moved to Paradise, CA and finally Anderson, CA to be near their son Greg, his wife Sheryl and their large family.
Jack Martini worked for RCA Communications in San Francisco for two years and then transferred to Point Reyes and worked at Marine Radio Station KPH from 1963 to 1997 as a Marine Telegrapher. He has many stories and many fond memories of his time at "The Station" with his co-workers, many of whom were still his good friends. He was later instrumental in having the station turned into a State Historic Park where people can still see a message sent from shore to ship by telegraph. He ended his career in a management position after the station in Point Reyes closed and retired in 1999.
Jack was very proud of the fact that he earned his Associate of Arts degree at Santa Rosa Junior College while working full time. He hoped to go on to a more advanced degree, but decided to cut his college career short to spend more time with his children.
Jack is survived by his daughter Laura (Andrew), son Greg (Sheryl), nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Sheraton Sonoma County in Petaluma on March 16, at 2:00 pm.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019