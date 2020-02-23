|
|
Jack F. Hansen
April 3, 1938 - February 13, 2020
Jack F. Hansen passed away at his home with his loving wife, Judy, by his side on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 81. He leaves behind his wife, his son, Eric, daughter, Renee Timmons (Steve), and his beloved grandson, Adler.
He was born on April 3, 1938 in San Francisco to Fred and Geneva
Hansen and had one brother Jerry Hansen (passed). He was a real estate broker for 29 years in Sonoma County and was known for his sense of humor and generosity. He loved fishing and being at his cabin in Trinity County. He will be
greatly missed by all who loved him. He is now at peace with our heavenly father.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020