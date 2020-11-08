1/1
Jack Fink
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Fink
May 23, 1926 - November 1, 2020
Jack Fink was born in West Virginia on May 23, 1926. As a young child his family moved to Columbus, Ohio.
He was proud to serve as a corporal with the Marine Corps in World War II, and he fought in the battle of Okinawa. When the war ended, he returned home, and proudly attended Ohio State University, where he received an engineering degree.
After graduating from college, Jack had many business accomplishments. For 13 years he was Vice President and General Manager of Lane Aviation Corporation. Then he spent five years managing the Pacific Missile Range on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands.
In 1964, he moved to California with his young family, where he built a successful car wash corporation. He resided in Marin County for many years, before moving to Fresno where he lived until recently.
Jack passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sons Kevin and Steve. He is survived by Mary Bozarth, his soulmate for the last 30 years, as well as his children Gary, Jackie, and Jeff (Sherry). He is also survived by grandchildren Larisa, Jason, Stacie (Eric), Lea (James), Jeffrey (Kelly), Casey, James, and Shalan, and step-grandchildren Jarrett (Brooke), Jessie (Mike), and Trevor (Jovanni). He is also survived by many great-grandchildren.
Please make donations to your local Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 7, 2020
There are no words to describe how proud I am to have such a wonderful father who was such a great man. I am also so proud to have been named after him and also to name my daughter after him. Jeff and I are truly blessed to have been with my father on November 1, 2020. I’ll forever treasure the memories of that day! As Jeff and I held hands kneeling next to him I sing him a song, held his hand, Stroked his head and whispered in his ear It’s OK if you go now dad! We both told him will see you tomorrow and left not knowing we would not see him again. He looked so peaceful and God was good and carried him home to be in his everlasting light and love. God bless you dad we love you with all our hearts and souls forever and ever!
Jacquelyn Fink Teves
Daughter
November 8, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
November 5, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved