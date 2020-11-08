Jack FinkMay 23, 1926 - November 1, 2020Jack Fink was born in West Virginia on May 23, 1926. As a young child his family moved to Columbus, Ohio.He was proud to serve as a corporal with the Marine Corps in World War II, and he fought in the battle of Okinawa. When the war ended, he returned home, and proudly attended Ohio State University, where he received an engineering degree.After graduating from college, Jack had many business accomplishments. For 13 years he was Vice President and General Manager of Lane Aviation Corporation. Then he spent five years managing the Pacific Missile Range on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands.In 1964, he moved to California with his young family, where he built a successful car wash corporation. He resided in Marin County for many years, before moving to Fresno where he lived until recently.Jack passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sons Kevin and Steve. He is survived by Mary Bozarth, his soulmate for the last 30 years, as well as his children Gary, Jackie, and Jeff (Sherry). He is also survived by grandchildren Larisa, Jason, Stacie (Eric), Lea (James), Jeffrey (Kelly), Casey, James, and Shalan, and step-grandchildren Jarrett (Brooke), Jessie (Mike), and Trevor (Jovanni). He is also survived by many great-grandchildren.Please make donations to your local Hospice.