Jack Mullen

Passed away on June 15th, 2020. Born in San Mateo in 1932 and raised in Los Altos, Jack lived all his life in the San Francisco Bay Area. His comment was: "Why would you want to live anywhere else!"

He attended Menlo J.C. and graduated from Stanford University in 1954. He married Lorraine in 1955 and they lived in Sunnyvale, San Jose and Bodega Bay. Employed by Pacific Bell upon graduation, Jack worked in San Jose and San Francisco until retiring in 1986, including two years of active military service in the U.S. Navy. Jack and Lorraine had three children. He is survived by his wife Lorraine, daughters Kathleen (Gary) Dylina and Shari (Steve) Tucker, daughter-in-law Angelique Mullen and grandchildren Daphne Mullen and Henry Mullen. Jack was preceded in death by their son Terence. While living in San Jose he was active in the San Jose Sailing Club and Almaden Racquet Club, and was President of the Los Gatos Community Concert Association. He and Lorraine, raced their Lido sailboat for many years. Upon retirement they moved to Bodega Bay and he participated in many community activities: tennis, hiking, bridge and CERT. Jack served as a Director on the Bodega Bay Fire Board and was instrumental in planning the new fire station in 1997. His interests included bridge, wine, world travel and foremost enjoying music, having season tickets to the San Francisco Symphony, Ballet and Opera for years. His family and many friends will miss him but have wonderful memories of a loving, kind, and gentle man.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store