Jack (John Eugene) Norick
December 28, 132 - January 11, 2020
Jack (John Eugene) Norick, teacher, artist, father and devoted husband died peacefully at home on January 11, 2020 with his wife Carol at his side. He was just a week past his 87th birthday and in spite of a nearly 50 year history of severe heart disease had hope to push on to 90.
Son of Teresa Wolf and George Minor Lynn, Jack was born in Baltimore and raised on his grandfather's farm until age six. He entered the Navy at seventeen. After his service, he enrolled at the University of Minnesota and graduated with a BS in Art. He later received a MA in Art from Cal State LA. He taught art at the high school level in Azusa, CA, specializing in ceramics. He had a daughter, Michelle, with his first wife Janice Gunnlogson. While at Azusa High School, he was instrumental in organizing and sponsoring the birth of a Latino group of students seeking fair treatment from teachers and counselors. He led an enthusiastic hiking group for several years, taking his kids as far as the Grand Canyon.
Jack and Carol moved to Sonoma County in 1992 after Jack's retirement. He built his own studio and kiln and participated in many art and craft shows with his ceramics and later, his paintings.
Jack is survived by his wife Carol of Guerneville, his daughter Michelle Diekmann of Orange County, his brother Ken of Seattle, sister Evelyn of Rhode Island, sister Daphne of Denmark and nieces Linda Lochlear of Oregon and Pam Norick of Seattle, plus a large extended family.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Jack's Life at the family home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 between the hours of 2:00PM and 4:00PM. Memorial donations are preferred in lieu of flowers to Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, Sonoma County Conservation Action or the Humane Society of Sonoma County.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020