|
|
Jack Overton, Jr.
Jack Overton, Jr. passed away on November 15, 2019. The first of three sons born to Marthajoan and Jack Overton, Sr., Jack was proud of his Petaluma heritage as the family arrived in Sonoma County in the 1840s. Loving husband of Lori, their marriage was spent traveling near and far, sharing many memories with friends and family. All those who loved him will continue to embody his adventurous, curious and playful spirit and find time for many chortles -- a deep belly laugh and also one of Jack's favorite words.
A General Contractor for 35 years in Petaluma, Jack was known by many for his kind and warm personality. A true renaissance man, Jack generously gave his time and support to anyone who crossed his path. With a deep care for those around him, Jack's memories will forever be ingrained in this community that he loved so much.
Preceded in death by father, Jack Overton, Sr. Survived by wife, Lori Overton, mother Marthajoan Overton, brothers Greg Overton (Debbie) and Chris Overton (Amanda), nieces Sarah and Jessica, nephews Zane and True and a large extended family and friends.
The service will be at 11 am Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jack Overton Scholarship Fund C/O PEF, 200 Douglas St. Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019