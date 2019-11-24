|
|
Jack Shields
Born in Huntington Park, CA on June 21, 1950, Jack was the oldest of five boys to Tom and Alice Shields. The family lived in several small towns in CA from the desert to the ocean, ultimately settling in Sonoma County where he graduated from Petaluma High in 1969. While in high school, he had the unique experience of being on the football team and playing in the band at the same time. During half time of the games, he would skip the locker room with the team and play on the field with the band. From there he attended SRJC in the Police Science program and began his 30-year career for the City of Rohnert Park in 1971. Jack was the first Animal Control officer for the City and became the seventh police officer hired. He moved up the ranks quickly to Police Lieutenant and Battalion Fire Chief for the Public Safety Department. Jack graduated from Sonoma State with a degree in Criminal Justice and attended the FBI Academy in Washington, DC for tactical training. He impacted many citizens of Rohnert Park and had a reputation of being in control and tough when needed and soft during a tragedy. After retirement, he moved to a small town in Texas becoming the volunteer fire chief and the mayor of the town for ten years. He was born to be in public service with a passion to help people in need and embraced his calling.
He always had a story to tell and was the life of the party with an infectious sense of humor. He and his wife Sheila traveled a lot and enjoyed several cruises. Jack was married to Sheila for 27 years, who passed away in early 2018. Jack passed away November 15, 2019 and leaves behind his daughters, Robin and Krista, grandson Matthew, brothers Roy, Ron, Jerry and Randy. As well as his sisters-in-law Elaine, Kathy, Sharon and Johanna and so many nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces to list (14). Jack leaves behind a huge hole in our large family and he will be forever missed. We love you dad, bro, grandpa, Jack, Uncle Jack.
A memorial service will be held at the Rohnert Park Senior Center on Sunday, December 1, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a small reception at Mary's Pizza.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019