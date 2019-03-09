|
|
Jack Wilton "Great" Scott
September 11, 1938 - February 12, 2019
Born in San Francisco, California to Theodore Wilton Scott and Madeline Emma Dereberry-Scott.
A proud graduate of Visitation Valley Nursery and Kindergarten, San Francisco. A proud graduate of Santa Rosa Brush Creek Elem., Rincoln Valley Elem., Wright Elem. (Graduating Class President and Speaker), S.R.H.S. and S.R.J.C.
Jack's snapshot of his life:
Son.
Friend. (Including my life-long best friend Rod Griggs and best Captain Charles I. Webster III.
Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Explorer Scout, Jr. Asst. Scoutmaster.
Retrieved a drowning swimmer from the Russian River in 1953 and received the Life Saving Award from President D.D. Eisenhower and the B.S.A. National Court of Honor Award.
All star athlete Par Excellence, 6 Block "S's". Beat Vallejo!
Had a strange appetite for eating 12lb iron spheres.
Proud and Tough George Treder Award recipient for Athlete with Outstanding Courage, S.R.H.S., Class of 1956.
United States Naval Petty Officer- Seventh Fleet, Communications, Electronics. Awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for service in the Formosa (Taiwan) Straits & Quemoy/Matsu Islands- 1958, 1959, 1960.
Guest jazz, dance, and jaw-dropping solo drummer while on Navy liberty in the orient.
Father. (Son Mark, Daughter Kristen)
Husband. (Sherri)
Flight Instructor.
Airline Transport Pilot.
Corporate Chief Pilot.
Member, B.P.O.E.
VFW Life Member, Officer
Co-Founder of the "Brookings-Harbor, Oregon Wheezing Geezers".
Clever of wit and humor and an all 'round "Great Guy".
I choose to be planted in Roseville, California to be joined much, much later by the love of my life, Sherri Lynn Axtell-Scott- my "Wonder Woman".
At my request, no services will be held. Just smile and remember the "Great" Times.
I wish myself a journey with following seas, calm winds, and blue skies.
Heading west now so gear-up. I'll see some of you on the Airway.
Written by: J. W. Scott
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 9, 2019